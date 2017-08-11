Beech Drive and Cherry Drive water main replacement

Great Falls, MT - Starting August 15, 2017 Williams Civil will begin milling portions of the road in Great Falls so that they can replace a water main. Roads that will be impacted by the construction are as follows:

Beech Drive from Juniper Avenue to Forest Avenue

Cherry Drive from Juniper Avenue to Forest Avenue

approximately 170 lineal feet on Juniper Avenue between Beech Drive and Cherry Drive

The actual water main installation will begin on August 21, starting on Beech Drive. There will be barricades and detour signs in the area for traffic routing.

Access to and in this area will be severely restricted during construction.