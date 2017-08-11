CMR Football Fights to Get Back to Winning Ways

The CMR Rustlers had a tough season last year - finishing 3-7 in the regular season. One of the main struggles came from their defense - which the team is hoping to improve during the start of practices this year.

"It's gonna take a little while to see what we have in every position," said head coach Gary Lowry. "Still a lot of battle going on to see who's gonna be playing and who's gonna be backing up where."

The Rustlers are working to get back to their winning ways - starting with amping up they level of play on both sides of the ball.

"I think our offense is good, and I think our defense is gonna get pretty good," said senior center Gerrit Bloemendaal. "We've got some big kids up front so that'll be good to see."

"We need to be a more physical team and run the football a little bit better than we did last year," added Coach Lowry.

The team says there's only one way to find themselves back at a winning season and a spot in playoffs.

"Make sure we come out and execute every day - give 100% at practice," said senior quarterback Garrison Rothwell. "Being ready and playing the whole game rather than taking plays off."

An attitude that starts now - as the Rustlers strive to polish their play before the first game of the season.

"Get all the little things done," Rothwell explained. "All the little things memorized and be as close to perfect as we can."

