GFCMSU offering accounting program online

Great Falls - Great Falls College MSU is offering a flexible option for students who want to study accounting but can't commit to a traditional classroom setting.

This fall, students can now earn their two-year degree 100% online.

The school says they've offered the accounting program for many years. However, their goal with this new online option is to reach a larger pool of students who can't physically make it to campus. The program can still be completed in person or through a combination of online and traditional classroom courses. The college says an accounting degree can open doors for book keeping jobs, payroll clerk positions and income tax preparers.

"It allows people who are located in other areas of the state, people who are employed full time, people who have childcare needs, whatever the situation might be, it gives them another opportunity, another way to complete their college degree," said Lewis Card, Executive Director of Development, Communications and Marketing.

The college says that in 2015, the median wage for the school's accounting grads was $30,000. If you're interested in signing up for the program, the deadline is August 23rd at noon. Classes start on August 28. For more information, go here.