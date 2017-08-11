Planting your garden this fall

Great Falls - When it comes to gardening, most people probably start planting in the springtime. However, it's not too late to start investing in a garden of your own.

On Friday, KFBB stopped by Ace Hardware store in Great Falls, and workers there say you can plant trees, shrubs, even flower bulbs in the fall. If you plant flowers like tulips now, they will actually bloom in the spring. However, if you're looking to reap your rewards sooner, you can plant veggies like spinach..peas..kale and lettuce right now.

"Actually, they can be planted at any time because we're starting to have cooler nights now, and they're still going to germinate and come up and grow, it's just that they will last longer into the fall, because they like the cool weather as opposed to the hot weather," said Tracey Setzer, Assistant Manager at Ace Hardware, NW Bypass, Great Falls.

Setzer says you can even plant some veggies up until November in the Great Falls area..However, climate and soil conditions vary across the state, so you should stop by your local gardening store for more information on getting your garden growing this fall.

The Northwest Bypass Ace Hardware actually offers free home and garden classes on most Saturdays throughout the year. On August 12, you can learn how to can your fruits and veggies. The event starts at 11 a.m., and all you need is a paper and pen to take notes. Anyone is welcome to attend.