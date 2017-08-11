Scammers using deputies names to steal your money

The scammers are posing as Cascade County Deputy Sheriffs, the under-sheriff and even US Marshals.

These predators are calling people saying they must pay a hefty fine because they missed their jury duty session and unfortunately people are paying up because they think its actually real.

Sheriff Bob Edwards has a solution that could help you out.

He says just hang up on them that's you best option or don't answer at all. He says he can guarantee you no one from the CCSO,GPPD or the US Marshal will not going to call you and ask for money.

He says these scammers are becoming more and more tech savy which makes it harder to pinpoint where they're calling from..

If you have any questions don't hesitate to call the Cascade County Sheriff office at 406-454-6820