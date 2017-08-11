Upcoming Events at Giant Springs State Park

Halloween might still be a couple months away, but there's no better time to check out some spooky bats at Giant Springs State Park!

This year's Bat-tastic! event will take place Saturday, August 12the from 8:00-10:00 P.M. The event is free and open to the public. Meet at the Ranger Station at Giant Springs State Park, to embark on a guided hike through the park checking out some bats in flight. This is also your chance to get questions answered about one of the most misunderstood creatures to fly in our skies!

Also happening this month at Giant Springs State Park is the 2nd free concert in the Park! The show will take place on Saturday, August 19th from 6:30-8:30 P.M., and features "The Breakdown," a two-man band putting "twists on '90s, grunge, reggae, country, today's hits and originals with an organic/electric vibe. Williams and Robert's Fine BBQ will also be available; alcoholic beverages are permitted and dogs must be on a leash.

For more information, call at 727-1212, or visit their website.