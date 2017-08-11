Upcoming Events at Giant Springs State Park - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Upcoming Events at Giant Springs State Park

Posted: Updated:

Halloween might still be a couple months away, but there's no better time to check out some spooky bats at Giant Springs State Park!

This year's Bat-tastic! event will take place Saturday, August 12the from 8:00-10:00 P.M. The event is free and open to the public. Meet at the Ranger Station at Giant Springs State Park, to embark on a guided hike through the park checking out some bats in flight. This is also your chance to get questions answered about one of the most misunderstood creatures to fly in our skies!

Also happening this month at Giant Springs State Park is the 2nd free concert in the Park! The show will take place on Saturday, August 19th from 6:30-8:30 P.M., and features "The Breakdown," a two-man band putting "twists on '90s, grunge, reggae, country, today's hits and originals with an organic/electric vibe. Williams and Robert's Fine BBQ will also be available; alcoholic beverages are permitted and dogs must be on a leash.

For more information, call at 727-1212, or visit their website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:43:37 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Young girl hit, killed in Great Falls

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-08-10 18:02:43 GMT

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

  • Man steals Cadillac and pushes it into Missouri River

    Man steals Cadillac and pushes it into Missouri River

    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:41:12 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river. On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River. O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few bl...

    Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river. On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River. O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few bl...

  • Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Great Falls Police Investigating Dead Body

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 04:30:30 GMT
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
    Police are investigating a dead body found on the south side of Great Falls tonight. The Great Falls Police Department confirmed that a body was discovered at 4th Ave. South and 24th St. Right now, not very much information has been released. We do know that GFPD detectives, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle were all on the scene. However, there is no word on if the death is suspicious. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...