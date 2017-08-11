School Bus Safety

School is right around the corner for students in Great Falls.

For 35 years, the Great Falls Public School District has used Big Sky Bus Lines to get students to and from school, as well as extracurricular activities.

Big Sky Bus Lines Director of Operations Darnell Stucker says they have 67 routes daily, with 23 of them for special needs students

To keep the buses maintained throughout the summer, Stucker says the company uses a Preventive Maintenance Program. Where they use up to 10 employees to check buses front to back, top to bottom, signals, breaks and everything one could imagine on a bus.

Each year their priorities remain the same when carrying passengers.

“It's always has to be safety. Following that would be our customer service,” Stucker said. “But the very first thing we have to look at the safety of number one our equipment, and our passengers.”

Stucker also says bus drivers are required to go through pre and post trip inspections during the school year.

If a bus does need serviced, mechanics are to fix any problem they may cross.

They also work closely throughout the year with Great Falls Public School District, not just the summer, looking for ways to continue safety for students riding buses.