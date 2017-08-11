School Bus Safety

School is right around the corner for students in Great Falls.
For 35 years, the Great Falls Public School District has used Big Sky Bus Lines to get students to and from school, as well as extracurricular activities.
Big Sky Bus Lines Director of Operations Darnell Stucker says they have 67 routes daily, with 23 of them for special needs students
To keep the buses maintained throughout the summer, Stucker says the company uses a Preventive Maintenance Program. Where they use up to 10 employees to check buses front to back, top to bottom, signals, breaks and everything one could imagine on a bus.
Each year their priorities remain the same when carrying passengers.
“It's always has to be safety. Following that would be our customer service,” Stucker said. “But the very first thing we have to look at the safety of number one our equipment, and our passengers.”
Stucker also says bus drivers are required to go through pre and post trip inspections during the school year.
If a bus does need serviced, mechanics are to fix any problem they may cross.
They also work closely throughout the year with Great Falls Public School District, not just the summer, looking for ways to continue safety for students riding buses.
Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.
Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.
Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.
Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river. On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River. O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few bl...
Great Falls, MT - Man pushes Cadillac over steep 60 foot embankment into the river. On August 9th, Officer O'Brien of GFPD was dispatched to a local address because of a complaint of theft and disturbance. While on his way to the residence, dispatch advised that the male involved in the disturbance had left the house in the victim's car. Then a few moments later, O'Brien was informed that the car had been driven into the Missouri River. O'Brien made contact with the suspect a few bl...