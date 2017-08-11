New broadcasting program for City of Great Falls

A new software program within the City of Great Falls is allowing folks to more easily catch important city meetings, by doing nothing more than turning on their TV or searching on the web.

The new software program is called Novus Agenda, and it was originally requested two years ago, but was only approved this year in the City Budget.

The program costs taxpayers about $4,000, but Deputy City Manager, Chuck Anderson, says it's worth it. Not only can folks catch the meetings online at greatfallsmt.net, they can also watch the meetings on cable channel 190.

These options are becoming more important than ever, when considering how many people might not realize the services exists.

"I think it couldn't hurt for us to do a little bit of community education to let people know that it's available and out there to do, and increase the know-how for folks," says Anderson.

The new program made it's debut at last month's City Comission meeting. Anderson says they're still only about halfway through the full transition, and they're hoping to be completely done within the next month or two.