Centerville Miners Confident They Can Make Playoffs

Two years ago the Centerville Miners football team didn't win a game all season.

Last year they won four, and this season, they're poised for a playoff spot thanks to some added weapons.

"They're not scared of anybody," said Miners head coach Brian Davison. "There's a lot of confidence in this group. They get a long really well together and they have confidence in each other."

One reason for that increased level of confidence is thanks to some new additions. The Miners now have Blayne Kohut who transferred from Simms this summer, and a foreign exchange student from Germany, Philip Okonkwo, who provides some much needed height to the team. That's something sophomore quarterback Carson McGinness definitely enjoys.

"We have a lot of speed on this team and some pretty good hands, too," McGinness said. "It's really nice when you can just throw the football up and they make you look good."

Even though there's been some teams added and subtracted from the '8-Man' ranks, to the Miners, it doesn't matter who they play.

"I think we're probably one of the best teams in this conference this year," McGinness said. "I think we can finish on the top."

The first game for the Miners is at home against Hays-Lodgepole.