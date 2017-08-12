Old Baldy Golf Course Provides Difficulties for Golfers

Old Baldy Golf Course in Townsend is one of the town's hidden gems.

But even though the course is relatively small and only plays nine holes, it's very unique, and for some, extremely difficult.

Old Baldy Golf Course Superintendent Kory Bakkum says one of the signatures of the course is the small, rounded greens.

Add Montana wind to the equation and holes become increasingly more difficult.

The groundskeepers do their best to maintain the Kentucky bluegrass so the greens and fairways play at normal speed.

There are also a few holes that play more than 400 yards.

Given all that, what looks like a fairly straight forward course turns out to be extremely difficult.

"It's challenging because the second shot doesn't stay on all the time. It'll hit, then bite, then catch the slope of the green," Bakkum said. "If you have a good short game you'll do just fine, but if you rely on your long game, you won't."

Marsha and Tom Stackert, who live in Florida, add "we golf all over the world and the country and I'm part of a handicap committee in Naples, Florida at a very nice country club. If i took all my friends out here to play a round of golf, none of them could shoot their handicap."

The course doesn't feature any water hazards and only has four sand traps.