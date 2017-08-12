New skate park brings hundreds out

Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.
Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.
A new software program within the City of Great Falls is allowing folks to more easily catch important city meetings, by doing nothing more than turning on their TV or searching on the web. The new software program is called Novus Agenda, and it was originally requested two years ago, but was only approved this year in the City Budget. The program costs taxpayers about $4,000, but Deputy City Manager, Chuck Anderson, says it's worth it. Not only can folks catch the meetings online a...
