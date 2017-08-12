New skate park brings hundreds out - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New skate park brings hundreds out

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

Jeff Amen, bass player for the rock group Pearl Jam and also from Big Sandy is no stranger to skateboarding.

He says the Montana Pool Designs started building skate parks in Montana over 10 years ago and Big Springs has been in the work for about 2 year.

He says its important for kids to get out and skate and meet new people because it open up a new level of thinking for their bright young minds.

The skate park will be open 7 days a week all you have to do is bring a board and safety gear.
 

