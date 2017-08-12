Jamaal Jones Returns to Los Angeles Chargers

Jamaal Jones is back playing NFL football, and what a relief that must be for the Griz all-time leader in receiving yards.

Jones came into camp with the Los Angeles Chargers last season hoping to make the team. But a broken thumb sidelined him, as he was cut from the team. This spring, Jones was resigned by LA, and has impressed a lot of people during workouts. He even was singled out by Chargers new head coach Anthony Lynn as someone who is catching his eye.

"Year two is just my mindset is just don't really leave anything up in the air." Jones says. Anything that I feel like I need to do I don't think twice anymore in terms of watching film and taking care of my body. I just do it."

Jones' cause was helped further when Chargers first round pick Mike Williams went on injury reserve with a herniated disc in his back. Jones will take the field for the first time tomorrow as the Chargers will play their first game in team history as the "Los angeles Chargers."

"I was able to figure out what really matters, and not let external things distract me from what I do on the field." says Jones.