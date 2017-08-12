Helena High Football Building Around Experience

Helena High Bengals head coach Tony Arnston is starting out the pre-season with a young team overall with good senior leadership.

Coach Arnston says the Bengals return a solid core from the squad that advanced to the semi-finals of last year's Class AA state playoffs, and adds a good grasp of the playbook and developing depth during camp will be key to success later on.

"There's some good battles going on for starting positions. There will be some kids rotating in the first couple games of the season. That depth becomes really, really important, especially in the AA, as the season wears on," said Coach Arnston.

"Oh, definitely what's most exciting about being out here is being with all the guys again and it's just a great feeling to be out here on Fiske Field again. It's fun," said senior linebacker Conner Nash.