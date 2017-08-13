Former Griz Chase Reynolds Now an NFL Free Agent

With the NFL preseason now fully underway, one former Griz player is biding his time waiting for another opportunity to come. Chase Reynolds, who last played with the Los Angeles Rams as a running back, is now a free agent for the first time in his six year playing career.

The Drummond, Montana native played extremely limited snaps at the running back position last year, but shined as a special teams player for Los Angeles. Reynolds says that he felt like it was time to make a change in his career, and figure out what is best for his playing time, and for his family.

"You know, you get through OTAs and they bring rookies in and by the time that training camp comes around, they will know what they need. The time that training camp comes around, they will know what their needs are for running backs and special teams, and like I said, I will be ready when the time comes." says Reynolds

And with the way NFL rosters work, you can expect him to catch on with a team in the coming weeks.

"My mindset is to be ready when the opportunity presents itself." Reynolds says. "This is the first year that i wasn't in OTAs. My contract was up in March with the Rams, and I decided that I wasn't going to go back there. So really right now searching for a new team and trying to figure out where the best place is for me and my family."