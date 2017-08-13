Wildfire On Cove Road Burns 10 Acres

A wildfire started on Cove Road, north of Great Falls at approximately 3:30 P.M.

The fire burned 10 acres of land according to Black Eagle Fire Department and was within inches of burning down a home. Neighbors in the area spoke to our reporter and said they believe this fire was caused by someone burning trash in an open 55 gallon drum.

Five different fire departments responded to the fire. They were Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Fire Department, Manchester Fire Department, Montana Air National Guard, and Malmstrom Air Force Base’s Brush Team.

North Western Energy will need to replace at least 2 poles in the area.

The fire was under control by 4:45, however a wind storm caused hot spots to flash up and the fire departments started to battle the fire again.

We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.