Chris Murray Impresses During Montana State Fall Scrimmage

The Montana State Bobcats spent nearly all spring and the first ten days of fall camp praising the progress of sophomore quarterback Chris Murray, and Murray finally got the chance to show off that progress in the Bobcat's first scrimmage.

The reigning Big Sky freshman of the year completed 10 of his 13 attempts for 192 yards, 2 touchdowns, and most importantly, no interceptions.

The Bobcat signal caller looked poised in the pocket as he went through his reads, turning to his legs only as a last resort.

While the Bobcats mostly worked on situational scenarios in the scrimmage, Murray was calm, cool, and collected whether the Cats were at midfield or backed up to their own two yard line - a new demeanor his teammates were quick to praise following the scrimmage.

"He's definitely matured, and I think the offseason really helped with that," said senior offensive lineman Dylan Mahoney. "He spent a lot of time throwing and in the weight room and stuff and I think it really showed today for sure."

"I think he kind of displayed his growth and passing today, you know? He's really confident," added senior wide receiver Mitch Herbert. "He's come a really long way from last year, working over the winter and the summer. It's great for him to get out and do what he did today."