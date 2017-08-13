Carroll Football Looks to Turn Program Around

Carroll football is looking to rebound from back-to-back losing seasons.

Head Coach Mike Van Diest is looking for toughness and competitiveness from his players in the early days of camp.

The offense returns eight starters and will look to run the ball more consistently, while the defense returns six starters to a team picked to finish third in the Frontier Conference.

Coaches and players alike are excited to finally be preparing for the season opener - knowing that the first few practices can be some of the most important.

"Oh, it's great to be back. It's fun to be out here with these guys. This is why we coach. There's a lot of time with administrative things. There's film study that's inside that we have to do. But to get out here with these players on the field that's what makes it all worthwhile," said Mike Van Diest.

"You know, game one, can't wait for that one, rivals, going down to Butte. Cannot wait. Under the lights on a Thursday night. Bring us back to high school. Just the memories we'll have of that game," said senior safety Tucker Johnson.