Pet of the Week: Clyde

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Clyde as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls. 

Clyde is a 10-year-old cat, and those who know him say he's not your typical senior cat.

"He's pretty playful and likes to play with toys, likes to sit on your lap. He likes to be petted," said Erin Doran, marketing director. 

He also gets along great with other cats, dogs, and people of all ages including children.

"He'd make a perfect family pet so he just wants a good companion to pet him and love on him," said Doran.

Now, Clyde is just patiently waiting for you to come meet him, love him, and take him home with you. 

If you're interested in adopting Clyde, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. .For more information, go here. 

