Pet of the Week: Clyde

Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.
Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening. Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident.
A wildfire started on Cove Road, north of Great Falls at approximately 3:30 P.M. The fire burned 10 acres of land according to Black Eagle Fire Department and was within inches of burning down a home. Neighbors in the area spoke to our reporter and said they believe this fire was caused by someone burning trash in an open 55 gallon drum. Five different fire departments responded to the fire. They were Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Fire Department, Manchester Fire Dep...
