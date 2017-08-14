Fort Shaw Celebrates 150 Years - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fort Shaw Celebrates 150 Years

The Sun River Valley Historical Society celebrated the 150th year of Fort Shaw today. A number of events and re enactments were planned for the day.

Let’s take a step back in time, how about 150 years in fact, today was the 150th celebration of Fort Shaw and numerous volunteers came out to show the public exactly what life was like in Fort Shaw more than a century ago.

“We were amazed by the amount of people have come forward, made donations, did volunteer work, it's really bringing together a lot of people” says Burnette Batista

Thousands of people attended the celebration today and learned all about the history of Fort Shaw, clothes, weaponry, and even food from the period were on display, giving people a taste of the fort's past.

“The lunch we are serving is typical army faire, which is beans and corn bread, but we will have pie and coffee afterwards too.”

 But the lessons didn't stop there. Volunteers gave horse and buggy rides to the military cemetery, used the weapons in action, and gave demonstrations of baking and medical care. There was a ton to learn today at Fort Shaw.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Tonight several community members came out to the civic center and held a vigil in response to the Charlottesville protests After a brief opening from the coordinator of the vigil, a deacon spoke about religion and the fight to end racism in America . Many community members said it is important to hold a vigil like this for a variety of reasons. “The importance of having a vigil like this is that everyone from Great Falls all the way to Virginia knows that we're all human...
    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

    Witnesses tell KFBB an 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday evening.  Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. The girl was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, the on Northwest side of Great Falls. As of 10:00 P.M., our reporter on the scene can still see marks on the road from the accident. 

    A wildfire started on Cove Road, north of Great Falls at approximately 3:30 P.M. The fire burned 10 acres of land according to Black Eagle Fire Department and was within inches of burning down a home. Neighbors in the area spoke to our reporter and said they believe this fire was caused by someone burning trash in an open 55 gallon drum. Five different fire departments responded to the fire. They were Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Fire Department, Manchester Fire Dep...

    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
