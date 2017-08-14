Fort Shaw Celebrates 150 Years

The Sun River Valley Historical Society celebrated the 150th year of Fort Shaw today. A number of events and re enactments were planned for the day.

Let’s take a step back in time, how about 150 years in fact, today was the 150th celebration of Fort Shaw and numerous volunteers came out to show the public exactly what life was like in Fort Shaw more than a century ago.

“We were amazed by the amount of people have come forward, made donations, did volunteer work, it's really bringing together a lot of people” says Burnette Batista

Thousands of people attended the celebration today and learned all about the history of Fort Shaw, clothes, weaponry, and even food from the period were on display, giving people a taste of the fort's past.

“The lunch we are serving is typical army faire, which is beans and corn bread, but we will have pie and coffee afterwards too.”

But the lessons didn't stop there. Volunteers gave horse and buggy rides to the military cemetery, used the weapons in action, and gave demonstrations of baking and medical care. There was a ton to learn today at Fort Shaw.