Vigil Held IN Response To Charlottesville

Tonight several community members came out to the civic center and held a vigil in response to the Charlottesville protests

After a brief opening from the coordinator of the vigil, a deacon spoke about religion and the fight to end racism in America

.

Many community members said it is important to hold a vigil like this for a variety of reasons.

“The importance of having a vigil like this is that everyone from Great Falls all the way to Virginia knows that we're all human beings, we are all the same, and we aren't going to tolerate bigotry and racism and we aren’t going to stand for hate” says Laura White.

After the deacon spoke, many community members decided to put their own voices out to the crowd, a variety of topics were discussed from homophobia, white supremacy, terrorism, racism, what our wars were fought against, and how to combat these issues in America.