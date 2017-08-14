Wanted: Byron Colon

The State of Montana Department of Corrections has asked the public for help in locating 25 year old Byron Colon. He is described as Native American with a medium build, approximately 220 lbs and around 5'9". He has black hair, brown eyes, and is left hand dominant.

On his right hand, he has a tattoo that says "ICE" across middle three fingers. On his left hand is a tattoo that says "FIRE" across all but his thumb. His forearm has a tattoo of a tomahawk with feathers & "Native Pride" (inside), "Salish" (outside). He has round burn marks under both eyes and a sleeve on both arms.

His crime was Assault with a Weapon.

The Department of Correction asks that is you have seen or know the whereabouts of Colon, notify your local law enforcement.