Road Work in Great Falls

Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance.
Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance.
The State of Montana Department of Corrections has asked the public for help in locating 25 year old Byron Colon.
The State of Montana Department of Corrections has asked the public for help in locating 25 year old Byron Colon.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.
Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.
Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.
A wildfire started on Cove Road, north of Great Falls at approximately 3:30 P.M. The fire burned 10 acres of land according to Black Eagle Fire Department and was within inches of burning down a home. Neighbors in the area spoke to our reporter and said they believe this fire was caused by someone burning trash in an open 55 gallon drum. Five different fire departments responded to the fire. They were Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Fire Department, Manchester Fire Dep...
A wildfire started on Cove Road, north of Great Falls at approximately 3:30 P.M. The fire burned 10 acres of land according to Black Eagle Fire Department and was within inches of burning down a home. Neighbors in the area spoke to our reporter and said they believe this fire was caused by someone burning trash in an open 55 gallon drum. Five different fire departments responded to the fire. They were Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Fire Department, Manchester Fire Dep...