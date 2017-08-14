Road Work in Great Falls

Great Falls, MT- Great Falls is undergoing more roadwork in August and September.

New storm inlets and curb and gutter will be installed along Central Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets. United Materials has been contracted to do the installation and will be working in the area between August 11th and September 11th.

During the construction period, this portion of Central Avenue will be close to through traffic. Barricades and detour signs will be provided for traffic routing.

Pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained. Traffic congestion and delays are anticipated during construction.

The city of Great Falls has also contracted Williams Civil Division for the replacement of the water main on Beech Drive from Juniper Avenue to Forest Avenue, Cherry Drive from Juniper Avenue to Forest Avenue, and approximately 170 lineal feet on Juniper Avenue between Beech Drive and Cherry Drive.

Starting Tuesday August 15th, portion of the roads will begin to be milled in preparation of the water main installation. The water main will be installed beginning August 21st starting on Beech Drive. Barricades and detour signs will be provided in the area for traffic routing.

Access to and in this area will be severely restricted during construction.