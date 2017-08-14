Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs' - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the weekend's violence and death in Charlottesville, Virginia (all times local):
 
12:45 p.m.
 
President Donald Trump is saying that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs."
 
He is speaking in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House after meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray about the race-fueled violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
 
Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that "many sides" are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.
 
___
 
11 a.m.
 
President Donald Trump is back at the White House and ignoring shouted questions about the race-fueled clashes in in Charlottesville, Virginia.
 
Trump briefly waved as he walked alone into the building, which is under renovation. He did not respond to loud queries from reporters about whether he condemns white supremacists and whether he condemns the actions of neo-Nazis.
 
One woman was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters who'd gathered to oppose a rally by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
 
Trump has said "many sides" are to blame for violence.
 
The president is in Washington for one day during a working vacation mostly in Bedminster, New Jersey.
 
___
 
9:20 a.m.
 
The CEO of the nation's third largest pharmaceutical company is resigning from the President's American Manufacturing Council citing "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."
 
President Donald Trump lashed out almost immediately Monday at Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on Twitter, saying Frazier "will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!"
 
Frazier's resignation comes shortly after a violent confrontation between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one person dead and 19 injured. He said in a tweet on Monday that the country's leaders must "honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy."
 
Trump responded to Saturday's violence in Charlottesville by blaming bigotry on "many sides." He has not explicitly condemned the white supremacists.
 
___
 
9:15 a.m.
 
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling ABC's "Good Morning America" that the death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, "does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute."
 
Sessions said the Justice Department is pursuing the case "in every way."
 
He added: "You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America."
 
Sessions also says he is meeting with President Donald Trump and officials from the FBI on Monday to discuss the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
 
___
 
7:00 a.m.
 
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday amid violence at a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, related to the removal of a Confederate monument.
 
In several television interviews on Monday, Sessions said Trump had "explicitly condemned" violence and that "he totally opposes" the values espoused by white supremacy organizations. Trump referenced violence "on many sides."
 
He tells NBC News that Trump " will be speaking to the people today" although he isn't sure what Trump will say. Sessions added: "He's been firm on this from the beginning. He is appalled by this."
 
___
 
3:44 a.m.
 
As President Donald Trump remained out of sight and silent, pressure mounted from both sides of the aisle for him to explicitly condemn white supremacists and hate groups involved in deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.
 
Trump, who has been at his New Jersey golf club on a working vacation, was set to make a one-day return to Washington on Monday to sign an executive action on China's trade practices. But he will likely be unable to escape questions and criticism for his initial response to the Saturday's violence, for which he blamed bigotry on "many sides."
 
The White House tried to stem the damage on Sunday. Senior aides were dispatched to the morning news shows, yet they struggled at times to explain the president's position. A new White House statement on Sunday explicitly denounced the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups, but it was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson and not the president himself.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)d violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
Trump has come under fire for his comments Saturday that "many sides" are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name.
    
___
    
11 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is back at the White House and ignoring shouted questions about the race-fueled clashes in in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
Trump briefly waved as he walked alone into the building, which is under renovation. He did not respond to loud queries from reporters about whether he condemns white supremacists and whether he condemns the actions of neo-Nazis.
    
One woman was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters who'd gathered to oppose a rally by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
    
Trump has said "many sides" are to blame for violence.
    
The president is in Washington for one day during a working vacation mostly in Bedminster, New Jersey.
    
___
    
9:20 a.m.
    
The CEO of the nation's third largest pharmaceutical company is resigning from the President's American Manufacturing Council citing "a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."
    
President Donald Trump lashed out almost immediately Monday at Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier on Twitter, saying Frazier "will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!"
    
Frazier's resignation comes shortly after a violent confrontation between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one person dead and 19 injured. He said in a tweet on Monday that the country's leaders must "honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy."
    
Trump responded to Saturday's violence in Charlottesville by blaming bigotry on "many sides." He has not explicitly condemned the white supremacists.
    
___
    
9:15 a.m.
    
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling ABC's "Good Morning America" that the death of a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, "does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute."
    
Sessions said the Justice Department is pursuing the case "in every way."
    
He added: "You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America."
    
Sessions also says he is meeting with President Donald Trump and officials from the FBI on Monday to discuss the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
___
    
7:00 a.m.
    
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday amid violence at a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, related to the removal of a Confederate monument.
    
In several television interviews on Monday, Sessions said Trump had "explicitly condemned" violence and that "he totally opposes" the values espoused by white supremacy organizations. Trump referenced violence "on many sides."
    
He tells NBC News that Trump " will be speaking to the people today" although he isn't sure what Trump will say. Sessions added: "He's been firm on this from the beginning. He is appalled by this."
    
___
    
3:44 a.m.
    
As President Donald Trump remained out of sight and silent, pressure mounted from both sides of the aisle for him to explicitly condemn white supremacists and hate groups involved in deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
Trump, who has been at his New Jersey golf club on a working vacation, was set to make a one-day return to Washington on Monday to sign an executive action on China's trade practices. But he will likely be unable to escape questions and criticism for his initial response to the Saturday's violence, for which he blamed bigotry on "many sides."
    
The White House tried to stem the damage on Sunday. Senior aides were dispatched to the morning news shows, yet they struggled at times to explain the president's position. A new White House statement on Sunday explicitly denounced the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups, but it was attributed to an unnamed spokesperson and not the president himself.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man chokes girlfriend and keys car

    Man chokes girlfriend and keys car

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-08-14 19:46:17 GMT

    Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. 

    Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. 

  • Wanted: Byron Colon

    Wanted: Byron Colon

    Monday, August 14 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-08-14 16:37:26 GMT

    The State of Montana Department of Corrections has asked the public for help in locating 25 year old Byron Colon. 

    The State of Montana Department of Corrections has asked the public for help in locating 25 year old Byron Colon. 

  • Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Governor declares Fire Emergency in Montana

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:29:51 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued a new Executive Order declaring a Fire Emergency for the state of Montana.

  • Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:43:37 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

  • Wildfire On Cove Lane Burns 10 Acres

    Monday, August 14 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-08-14 20:05:00 GMT

    A wildfire started on Cove Road, north of Great Falls at approximately 3:30 P.M. The fire burned 10 acres of land according to Black Eagle Fire Department and was within inches of burning down a home. Neighbors in the area spoke to our reporter and said they believe this fire was caused by someone burning trash in an open 55 gallon drum. Five different fire departments responded to the fire. They were Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Fire Department, Manchester Fire Dep...

    A wildfire started on Cove Road, north of Great Falls at approximately 3:30 P.M. The fire burned 10 acres of land according to Black Eagle Fire Department and was within inches of burning down a home. Neighbors in the area spoke to our reporter and said they believe this fire was caused by someone burning trash in an open 55 gallon drum. Five different fire departments responded to the fire. They were Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Vaughn Fire Department, Manchester Fire Dep...

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...

  • Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Tester Breaks Washington Gridlock, Passes Seven Bills Through Senate

    Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
    Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate.  The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...

  • Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Pondera County Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
    Carl Suta's Facebook PageCarl Suta's Facebook Page
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...
    Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault.  According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son.  If found guilty, Suta coul...