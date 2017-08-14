Lawyer: Swift groping account inconsistent

DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
A lawyer for the former radio DJ accused of groping Taylor Swift says the pop star's account is inconsistent with every other Swift team member's testimony and with a photo taken at the time of the alleged incident.
During closing arguments in Denver federal court Monday, attorney Gabriel McFarland told jurors Monday that David Mueller "is not the guy" who groped Swift during a photo op before a 2013 concert.
He argued that Swift's smiling face in the photo contradicts her testimony that she was groped the instant the photo was taken.
McFarland also cast doubt on a Swift security guard's claim that he saw Mueller touch Swift but did not act because he did not think she was in danger.
He also said the photographer who took the image "started it all" by pulling a photo of Mueller and his girlfriend with Swift from dozens she took during a meet-and-greet and showing it to Swift, who identified Mueller as the person who touched her.
_____
10:20 a.m.
Closing arguments are underway in the civil trial involving Taylor Swift and the former radio DJ she accuses of groping her before a 2013 concert.
A lawyer for ex-DJ David Mueller, Gabriel McFarland, made his case to jurors first on Monday morning in Denver federal court.
Before arguments began, Judge William Martinez told jurors that a preponderance of evidence is needed to return a verdict.
The verdict form asks if Frank Bell, a radio liaison for Taylor Swift, and Andrea Swift intentionally caused Mueller to be fired from his job.
It also asks in Swift's counterclaim if Mueller assaulted or battered Swift.
The judge threw out Mueller's case against Taylor Swift on Friday.
_____
9:10 a.m.
Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea Swift, and former radio DJ David Mueller are back in a federal courtroom in Denver federal as the judge and attorneys for her groping case review instructions for the jury.
Monday's review is taking place outside the presence of the eight-member jury, which will be called in later in the morning to hear closing arguments.
Swift alleges Mueller groped her before a 2013 concert and he denies the allegation.
A judge ruled Friday Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career. Identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.
Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the encounter to his bosses. He sought up to $3 million in damages. The judge ruled that he did not make a case for recovering that much money.
Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will consider her assault claim.
_____
9 a.m.
Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial over allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift before a 2013 Denver concert.
The former DJ alleges in a competing federal lawsuit that the star's mother and radio liaison tried to destroy his career.
A federal judge ruled Friday that former DJ David Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career.
Identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.
Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the encounter to his bosses. He sought up to $3 million in damages. The judge ruled that he did not make a case for recovering that much money.
Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will consider her assault claim.
_____
7:55 a.m.
Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial over allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a 2013 Denver concert.
The former DJ alleges in a competing federal lawsuit that the star's mother and radio liaison set out to destroy his career.
A federal judge ruled Friday that former DJ David Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career.
But identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.
Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the 2013 encounter to his bosses. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job.
Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will also consider her assault claim.
She called the encounter despicable.
_____
1:15 a.m.
Lawyers are expected to make closing arguments Monday in a trial concerning allegations that a former radio host groped Taylor Swift backstage before a concert in Denver, and competing allegations the singer's mother and her radio liaison set out to destroy the DJ's career after the photo op took place.
A federal judge on Friday determined that former DJ David Mueller didn't prove that Swift personally tried to end his career, but identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.
Mueller sued the three after Swift's team reported the 2013 encounter to his bosses. He's seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job.
Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will also consider her assault claim.
She called the encounter with Mueller despicable.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...