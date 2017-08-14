Man chokes girlfriend and keys car

Great Falls, MT - Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him.

On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance.

The victim claimed that she and her boyfriend, Daniel Scott Tyler Gregory, got into a verbal dispute when Gregory found out the victim was leaving. He held her down on a bed by her arms. The victim says that she struggled and tried to escape while she told Gregory that he was scaring and hurting her. She says that he would not stop.

The victim says that she was able to escape to the bathroom where she called Gregory's mother in an attempt to calm him down. Instead, he attacked her again, wrapping his hands around her throat and choking her so that she could not breathe or speak. She says that Gregory then grabbed her and threw her into the living room. She ran to the front door. Gregory grabbed her phone and threw it down the staircase, causing damage to it.

The victim escaped the apartment and hid behind a building. She says that as she was hiding and was on her phone with dispatch, she saw Gregory key her car.

Daniel Scott Gregory is being charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, and two counts of Criminal Mischief.

He has no known criminal history.

The State has requested bond be set at $20,000.