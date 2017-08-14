Name of young girl hit by car released

Witnesses tell KFBB a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday August 9th. The young girl has been identified as Isabella Stone.

Events leading to the accident are still unclear, but neighbors near the incident say it happened around 6:00 P.M. Isabella was hit at the corner of Avenue C NW and Valley View Drive, on the Northwest side of Great Falls.

Isabella died of her injuries in the emergency room.

The incident is still under investigation but as of right now, police do not believe the incident stems from any criminal action or activity.

The Great Falls police department would like to extend their gratitude to the community for the outpouring of support and prayer for the family of the child and emergency responders.