US senator calls bomb plot "domestic terrorism"

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on the Oklahoma bomb plot (all times local):
3:45 p.m.
Oklahoma's senior U.S. senator says law enforcement authorities "prevented a hateful act of domestic terrorism" by foiling a plot to bomb an Oklahoma City bank.
Sen. Jim Inhofe said Monday the plot that ended Saturday with the arrest of a 23-year-old man could have mirrored the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people and injured hundreds more. Inhofe says he's grateful authorities prevented it without putting the community at risk.
Officials arrested Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre, Oklahoma, for allegedly attempting to detonate a vehicle bomb. Undercover FBI agents prevented the attack from actually taking place.
Varnell is charged with attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
3:15 p.m.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma says it's chilling that someone would want to commit an act of terror in Oklahoma City as a tribute to the deadly 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
Officials say 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre, Oklahoma, was arrested Saturday in connection with a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb outside an Oklahoma City bank. Undercover FBI agents prevented the attack from happening.
Lankford says the incident is a somber reminder that Americans must remain vigilant about home-grown extremism and radicalization in local communities.
A criminal complaint says Varnell told undercover investigators he sympathizes with "III% ideology," which pledges resistance to the U.S. government and wanted to use a device similar to the one that destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people.
11:30 a.m.
The FBI has arrested a 23-year-old man who authorities say attempted to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma bank.
Officials say Jerry Drake Varnell of Sayre, Oklahoma, was arrested Saturday in connection with a plot to detonate a vehicle bomb in Oklahoma City.
A federal complaint says the FBI learned in December that Varnell wanted to blow up a building and that an undercover FBI agent posed as someone who could help. Officials say Varnell initially wanted to blow up the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, D.C., with a device similar to one used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.
Varnell is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday afternoon on a charge of attempting to use explosives to destroy a building in interstate commerce.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m. The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
Friday, August 4 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 20:56:57 GMT
Lincoln, MT - U.S. Senator Jon Tester worked with Republicans and Democrats this week to pass seven bills through Senate. The seven bills, authored by Tester, help veterans get the care and benefits that they need, hire more firefighters to Montana, and help rural families connect with the world. All seven bills received unanimous support in the Senate this week. Two of those bills now go to President Trump's desk. The bills were as follows: VA Choice and Quality Emplo...
Wednesday, August 2 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-08-02 20:34:01 GMT
Carl Suta's Facebook Page
Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Partner or Family Member Assault. According to court documents, Suta allegedly kicked his son while he was curled up on the ground. The incident happened between January 15th and February 15th of this year. Court documents also state that during interviews, Suta's daughter confirmed that she witnessed the incident, and Suta himself later admitted to kicking his son. If found guilty, Suta coul...
