"Charlie Russell & Montana Americana Music" at CM Russell Museum - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

"Charlie Russell & Montana Americana Music" at CM Russell Museum

Listen to live music throughout an interactive lecture with C.M. Russell Museum.

The event, “Charlie Russell & Montana Americana Music,” features author and musician Aaron Parrett. Parrett will discuss Charlie’s banjo-playing years and the influence of cowboys on Montana Americana Music.

The event takes place on Friday, August 25th at 5:30 P.M. Tickets are free for members, $7 for non-members. It will take place at the C.M. Russell Museum, located at 400 13th St. N. in Great Falls.

Organizer Melissa Werber says in addition to the event, the night kicks of a two and a half day adult pastel painting workshop, taught by Steven Oiestad. You must register in advance for this workshop.

For more information on upcoming events and how to participate, visit the C.M. Russell Museum website.

