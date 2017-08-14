University of Providence Womens Soccer Welcomes Nine New Players

The University of Providence Lady Argos are starting the season with a large recruiting class of 9 players. Coach Brian Clarke says the new faces add depth to the program and help with game approach.

"We definitely have a lot more energy. We have a lot more positivity on this team," said senior midfielder Serafina Robles. "I think that with those two we'll definitely be able to bring it together and get some wins in there."

The Argos are ranked 9th of 12 in the pre-season polls - but the team says that adds a little extra inspiration to prove what they can do.

"I think it adds a little motivation to the team, which is a great thing that we have something to strive for," said head coach Brian Clarke. "We have nothing to lose and everything to gain and that's the mentality that we're going to take into this season."

The Lady Argos will hold their first scrimmage against Gillette College on Friday, August 18th at 1:00 pm at Argo Field.