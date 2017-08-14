MSU-Northern Hopes to Turn Football Program Around

In 2015, the MSU-Northern Lights went winless, and in 2016 they finally got their first win under head coach Aaron Christensen. The Lights are hoping that year three will be the charm to turn things around.



"We're looking to improve every year and get better, and obviously the goal is to win every game," said head coach Aaron Christensen.



However, Christensen's team lost sixteen seniors, which has dented the Lights offense and defense.



"The challenge is going to be replacing some seniors who played a big part for us the last couple of years. Tyler Craig, Zach McKinley. Those guys were big names for us," Coach Christensen said. "So for us, we have to find that guys to kind of do that and step up and we think we have the guys who will able to do it and that's what we're trying to out during fall camp."



Northern will also have a new quarterback this season.



"We have four quarterbacks who are all fighting for it. Holden Maki, Tommy Wilson and Bryce Missy and Dylan Cook. All four guys are fighting for it," said Christensen.



Last year's quarterback Jess Krahn has moved to play as a tight end, which Christensen says would be a good fit him.



"I'm a good size for a tight end. I was always a pretty big quarterback. I think size well it transitions well, and I look forward to getting a chance to catch the ball and run down the field a little bit," said senior tight end Jess Krahn.



Lights defense has also changed.



"There are obviously open spots all across the defense. We lost a whole veteran defensive line, and there's young guys coming in at defensive line, should be good," said senior middle linebacker Garet Fowler.



"We will be a little bit younger unit but we're excited about the young guys we've got playing. I think the big thing is just hustling around, and just making sure we understand what we're supposed to do assignment wise. It will be a lot of work, but I expect us to have some success," said Christensen.



In order to meet those expectations,



"Relentless effort, play physical and be one unit and that was our motto during the spring and that's we're going into the fall," said senior Garet Fowler linebacker.



"We just seem to have the attitude that we can do whatever we want and it's all up to us," added senior tight end Kagen Khameneh. "We have a great group of guys. A lot of young guys but I think we're all here and I think we all know we can do that and not looking backwards but looking forwards."

