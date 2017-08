Great Falls Golf Invite: Day 1 Highlights

Highlights from the first day of the Great Falls Golf Invite held on Monday, August 14th.

DAY ONE RESULTS:

Boys Individual:

Pos. School Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Rd 5 Rd 6 TOTAL 1. HUMPHREY, BRAXTON - SEN 70 --- --- --- --- 70 2. MOORE, JOEY - WST 71 --- --- --- --- 71 3T. SMALL, JR - BOZ 72 --- --- --- --- 72 3T. HOLLAR, DUNCAN - CMR 72 --- --- --- --- 72 3T. SUNCHILD, KEATON - GFH 72 --- --- --- --- 72 - 6T. THOMAS, TUCKER - CMR 73 --- --- --- --- 73 6T. MORA, CONNOR - GFH 73 --- --- --- --- 73 8T. RHODES, JACE - WST 74 --- --- --- --- 74 8T. KAUL, BEN - CMR 74 --- --- --- --- 74 8T. GRINDE, AJ - GLC 74 --- --- --- --- 74 - 11T. CADY, BRADY - SEN 76 --- --- --- --- 76 11T. PIETRYKOWSKI, TUCKER - CMR 76 --- --- --- --- 76 13T. BRUNNER, CODY - SKY 77 --- --- --- --- 77 13T. HASQUET, BLAKE - MSN 77 --- --- --- --- 77 15. NIELSON, GARRET - BOZ 78 * --- --- --- --- 78 - 16T. WELDON, ISAIAH - BUT 79 --- --- --- --- 79 16T. THORSEN, JACK - BOZ 79 --- --- --- --- 79 16T. JOHNSON, THAIN - GFH 79 --- --- --- --- 79 16T. JOHNSTON, JACK - MSN 79 --- --- --- --- 79 20T. NEDENS, ADAMS - SKY 81 --- --- --- --- 81 - 20T. LOBERG, BLAKE - WST 81 --- --- --- --- 81 20T. STREIFF, PEYTON - WST 81 --- --- --- --- 81 20T. PERIMAN, RYLAN - GFH 81 --- --- --- --- 81 20T. HAUER, TUCKER - HH 81 * --- --- --- --- 81 25. HALL, TYLER - SEN 82 --- --- --- --- 82 - 26T. HOAGLAND, WILL - BUT 83 --- --- --- --- 83 26T. QUAM, CARSTEN - BUT 83 --- --- --- --- 83 26T. HARVEY, RYAN - MBS 83 --- --- --- --- 83 26T. MURPHY, AUSTIN - HH 83 --- --- --- --- 83 30T. NOCTOR, KAVEN - BUT 84 --- --- --- --- 84 - 30T. ANDERSON, GAVIN - HH 84 --- --- --- --- 84 32T. DE MARTINO, BRADLEY - BOZ 85 --- --- --- --- 85 32T. ELLIOTT, SAM - FHD 85 --- --- --- --- 85 32T. ST JOHN, TYSON - GFH 85 * * --- --- --- --- 85 32T. MESENKO, HANK - MBS 85 --- --- --- --- 85 - 32T. HUGUET, BEN - MHG 85 --- --- --- --- 85 32T. RYAN, SHAWN - MSN 85 * --- --- --- --- 85 38T. BRIGHT, JACK - BOZ 86 * --- --- --- --- 86 38T. EPPERLY, EZRA - FHD 86 --- --- --- --- 86 38T. HARVEY, ZACH - MBS 86 --- --- --- --- 86 - 38T. HEINTZELMAN, BLAKE - MBS 86 --- --- --- --- 86 38T. DOMAKO, RYAN - MHG 86 --- --- --- --- 86 43T. AURICH, BRAYDEN - GLC 87 --- --- --- --- 87 43T. DUCE, RIVER - MHG 87 --- --- --- --- 87 43T. RASMUSSEN, SOREN - MHG 87 --- --- --- --- 87 - 43T. DENNIS, JADEN - MSN 87 --- --- --- --- 87 43T. KESSLER, CONNOR - MSN 87 * --- --- --- --- 87 43T. WHITMAN, GABE - CAP 87 --- --- --- --- 87 43T. GEHRINGER, HOLDEN - CAP 87 --- --- --- --- 87 50. IRVINE, CAL - CAP 88 --- --- --- --- 88 - 51T. WILLIS, CADEN - GLC 89 --- --- --- --- 89 51T. BERKE, HUNTER - GLC 89 * --- --- --- --- 89 53T. POPE, BEN - SKY 90 --- --- --- --- 90 53T. SWANSON, TREVOR - CAP 90 --- --- --- --- 90 55T. MORISAKI, KEADEN - FHD 92 --- --- --- --- 92 - 55T. FURLONG, TYZER - CAP 92 * * --- --- --- --- 92 57T. KOBER, ANDREW - BUT 93 * * --- --- --- --- 93 57T. PURDY, ETHAN - GLC 93 * --- --- --- --- 93 57T. HASQUETT, COLE - HH 93 --- --- --- --- 93 60T. MICHELETTI, NICO - SEN 94 * --- --- --- --- 94 - 60T. FREEMAN, CADEN - SKY 94 --- --- --- --- 94 60T. LINDSETH, BRENDAN - CMR 94 * * --- --- --- --- 94 63. CHRISTY, SPENCER - FHD 95 --- --- --- --- 95 64T. AHLGREN, DYLAN - WST 96 * * --- --- --- --- 96 64T. SUSOTT, JACKSON - MBS 96 * * --- --- --- --- 96 - 64T. THOMSON, LUKE - HH 96 * --- --- --- --- 96 67. THOMSON, RYAN - FHD 97 * * --- --- --- --- 97 68. KIECKBUSCH, CONNOR - SEN 98 * --- --- --- --- 98 69T. EBEL, BEN - SKY 99 * * --- --- --- --- 99 69T. MC CULLOCH, KADE - MHG 99 * * --- --- --- --- 99 -

* = Ineligible for Team Score

Girls Individual:

Pos. School Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Rd 5 Rd 6 TOTAL 1. MERCER, MARCELLA - FHD 78 --- --- --- --- 78 2T. BASYE, KAMERYN - BOZ 79 --- --- --- --- 79 2T. DANENHAUER, ANNIKA - BOZ 79 --- --- --- --- 79 4T. CARPTENTER, CARRIE - WST 82 --- --- --- --- 82 4T. LARSEN, NEVIN - WST 82 --- --- --- --- 82 - 6. ROSANOVA, CORA - BOZ 83 --- --- --- --- 83 7. GARDEN, EMILY - MSN 84 --- --- --- --- 84 8. WARD, LAUREL - BOZ 88 --- --- --- --- 88 9. KIMMEL, PEYTON - WST 89 --- --- --- --- 89 10T. JACKSON, ELLIE - BOZ 91 * * --- --- --- --- 91 - 10T. WILLIAMS, REYLA - HH 91 --- --- --- --- 91 12. MONTAGUE, GIGI - SEN 92 --- --- --- --- 92 13. WAGNER, JALEN - SEN 95 --- --- --- --- 95 14T. BROCKHAUSEN, KYRA - SKY 96 --- --- --- --- 96 14T. @NIGHT, ALEXIS - MBS 96 * * --- --- --- --- 96* - 16T. MORROW, ALIYA - SKY 97 --- --- --- --- 97 16T. LONGENECKER, KYLEE - CAP 97 --- --- --- --- 97 18T. KING, AMANDA - SKY 99 --- --- --- --- 99 18T. BRUYERE, RAELYNN - WST 99 * --- --- --- --- 99 20. OVERBY, SIDNEY - SEN 100 --- --- --- --- 100 - 21T. STARCEVICH, SADIE - BUT 101 --- --- --- --- 101 21T. LUOMA, GRACE - BUT 101 --- --- --- --- 101 21T. MEEKER, ALY - GLR 101 --- --- --- --- 101 24T. PRIGGE, ELLA - BUT 102 --- --- --- --- 102 24T. LAVIN, CASSIDY - FHD 102 --- --- --- --- 102 - 24T. TRUNKLE, KATE - GLR 102 --- --- --- --- 102 24T. JONES, KELLY - GFH 102 --- --- --- --- 102 24T. WILLIAMS, LAUREN - HH 102 --- --- --- --- 102 29T. NEARY, KELLIANN - BUT 103 --- --- --- --- 103 29T. SUNCHILD, MORGAN - GFH 103 --- --- --- --- 103 - 29T. JONES, GRACE - HH 103 --- --- --- --- 103 29T. @ARMSTRONG, SEV - MHG 103* * --- --- --- --- 103* 33T. ARMSTRONG, MEILYN - SKY 104 * --- --- --- --- 104 33T. COONAN, RILEY - HH 104 * --- --- --- --- 104 35. FEHRES, HANNAH - GFH 105 --- --- --- --- 105 - 36T. SUNDHEIM, CIERRA - SKY 106* --- --- --- --- 106 36T. @HEBNES, BLAIR - CMR 106* * --- --- --- --- 106* 36T. JONES, KIELAR - CAP 106 --- --- --- --- 106 39T. BENSON, SAMANTHA - SEN 107 * --- --- --- --- 107 39T. SKESLIEN-JENKINS, ALIVIA - WST 107* --- --- --- --- 107 - 39T. LAMMERS, REGAN - HAV 107 --- --- --- --- 107 39T. NELSON, KATE - MSN 107 --- --- --- --- 107 43T. IVERSON, HAILEY - GLR 108 --- --- --- --- 108 43T. KERR, GINNY - HH 108* --- --- --- --- 108 45T. LEAN, KENNEDY - BUT 109* * --- --- --- --- 109 - 45T. LAWRENCE, KK - CAP 109 --- --- --- --- 109 47. QUALLS, SARAH - SEN 111* --- --- --- --- 111 48. @POTRATZ, BAILEE - CMR 112* * --- --- --- --- 112* 49T. ADKINS, KATRINA - GFH 113 --- --- --- --- 113 49T. @MURPHY, ERIN - MBS 113* * --- --- --- --- 113* - 51T. FEE, TEAGAN - HAV 114 --- --- --- --- 114 51T. LITZINGER, GRACE - HAV 114 --- --- --- --- 114 53T. CHAPMAN, MARRIN - CAP 115 --- --- --- --- 115 53T. BREUM, MARISSA - MSN 115 --- --- --- --- 115 55. @KNIGHT, SABRYN - MBS 116* * --- --- --- --- 116* - 56. HANSON, MAISIE - FHD 117 --- --- --- --- 117 57. PETERSON, KINZEE - HAV 119 --- --- --- --- 119 58. BARCUS, REIDE - GLR 121 --- --- --- --- 121 59T. MC NEW, LEXI - CAP 122* * --- --- --- --- 122 59T. PORCH, ANDREA - MSN 122 * --- --- --- --- 122 - 61. @ZUIDEMA, MORGAN - CMR 123* * --- --- --- --- 123* 62. NOWLEN, MAYCEE - MSN 125* --- --- --- --- 125 63. STROOP, SHERIDAN - FHD 131 --- --- --- --- 131 64. GERVAIS, KALONNA - GFH 140* * --- --- --- --- 140

* = Ineligible for Team Score

Boys Team:

Pos. School Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Rd 4 Rd 5 Rd 6 TOTAL 1. CMR - CMR 295 0 --- --- --- --- 295 2. GFH - GFH 305 0 --- --- --- --- 305 3. Billings West - WST 307 0 --- --- --- --- 307 4. Bozeman - BOZ 314 0 --- --- --- --- 314 5. Billings Senior - SEN 322 0 --- --- --- --- 322 6. Missoula Sentinel - MSN 328 0 --- --- --- --- 328 7. Butte - BUT 329 0 --- --- --- --- 329 8. Glacier - GLC 339 0 --- --- --- --- 339 9. Missoula Big Sky - MBS 340 0 --- --- --- --- 340 10. Helena High - HH 341 0 --- --- --- --- 341 11. Billings Skyview - SKY 342 0 --- --- --- --- 342 12. Missoula Hellgate - MHG 345 0 --- --- --- --- 345 13. Helena Capital - CAP 352 0 --- --- --- --- 352 14. Flathead - FHD 358 0 --- --- --- --- 358

Girls Team: