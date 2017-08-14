Three years since the loss of Deputy Dunn

August 14, 2017 marked the third year since Cascade County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Dunn died of injuries he suffered after being hit by a car driven by Adam Sanchez Junior during a high speed chase.

During the high speed pursuit in 2014 Dunn was placing stop strips on the highway when he was hit by the vehicle.

The 33 year old left behind a wife and two children that day. Undersheriff Stevens said it never gets easier, and it will never be the same.

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about Joe and his family we have a plaque by the back door. Actually coming and going to work it's the first and last thing you see is Joe's face. so he will never be forgotten. It was one of the lowest... worst days of my career and he will never be forgotten," said Stevens.

The man who hit Dunn, Adam Sanchez Junior, was denied his appeal in the case and he'll continue to serve his life sentence with no chance of parole.

Stevens said with the recent loss of the Sheriff's Deputy in Broadwater County earlier this year, every officer is aware higher danger on the job.

"You didn't see the amount of violence 20 years ago that you do today you could go to a call now and every body there may have a gun that wasn't like that 20 years ago its a more violent world than it was 20 years ago," said Stevens.

But he said when they put on the badge it means they are willing to sacrifice everything for the community they are part of.