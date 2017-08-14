Weather Has Big Impact On Fire Fighting

Earlier we reported about how this fire on cove lane started. Now we're learning the weather yesterday also had a big impact on the firefighting efforts. High winds shortly after the fire was under control caused some headaches for the fire fighters.

We had a reporter on the scene of the fire yesterday while crews were wrapping up and a big wind storm came in and caused some hot spots to flair back up again.

Earlier today we spoke with a battalion chief from great falls fire rescue to talk about how much the weather can have an impact on fire fighting. He told us that it's not only the lightning we have to worry about, but the high winds have a big impact on these fires as well.

“Not only does it push the fire and add oxygen to the fire to make it bigger, but it also dries out the moisture from the fuel ahead of it. It can also create spot firing by pushing embers across the control line where the fire fighters have already stopped it” says Battalion Chief Dave Van Son.

Luckily the flair ups yesterday during the storm didn't burn any more of the wild land on cove lane, that being said, Dave told us with high winds a strong possibility, they will always keep crews at the spot of a wildfire longer than normal to ensure no hotspots flair up from the high winds.

With the possibility of some windy conditions moving into our area in the next couple days, it certainly could cause a headache for firefighters if wild land fires start up in the next week.