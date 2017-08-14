Mosquitoes And Humans Test Positive For West Nile

State and local health officials have confirmed the West Nile virus is present in four separate mosquito samples and three human cases as well.

Blaine, Hill, Custer and Prairie counties tested mosquitoes in their area and the results are marked as positive for the virus. Meanwhile, in McCone, Bighorn and Toole counties, humans tested positive. In those cases all adults suffered from mild symptoms and were not hospitalized.

“So what we are hoping people will do is take this as a warning that the mosquitoes that are capable of transmitting West Nile are hatching in Montana. They have been out for maybe a few weeks. The best thing you can do is avoid mosquito bites” said Jim Murphy.

To avoid mosquito bites, they recommend limiting outdoor exposure during dusk and dawn. if you do have to go outside, cover up with long-sleeved shirts and pants, wear at least 25 percent deet insect repellant, and children should wear 10 percent deet insect repellant.

Also try and reduce the amount of standing water around your home, like clogged drains or gutters, dog bowls, and buckets.