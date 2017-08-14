DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant." This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs.

Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mining company several times asking for clarification relating to groundwater geochemistry and groundwater levels.

And despite ongoing protests from community members, due the mine's proximity to the Smith River, Zieg says the company is optimistic and excited moving forward.

"This is a real milestone, this is a pretty big deal. It's taken a great deal of effort and time to achieve this, and it's really quite an accomplishment. And I think it's given everybody involved a lot of confidence in the veracity of this proposal," says Zieg.

From here, a third party contractor chosen by the DEQ will begin the process of an environmental impact study. That should begin within the next few weeks and take about a year to complete. During that time, the public will have a chance to participate during a number of comment periods and public hearings.

