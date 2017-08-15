Park Creek, Arrastra Creek, and Alice Creek Fire Updates

Earlier today we spoke with Chon Bribiescas, the public information officer for Southern California Interagency Incident Management Team 2 about the Park Creek, Alice Creek, and Arrastra Creek fires.

Bribiescas says the management of these fires is slow going.

"We're making slow progress, this is the type of situation and type of fire that as far as the management strategy had to be pursued is one of slow methodical patience"

The reasoning behind this patience is the geography and type of fuel these fires have. Causing the management team to use a different strategy when it comes to fighting these fires.

"We are using natural features such as screens, seals, or boulders and then some of the roads"

Bribiescas told us that with 2 firefighter deaths in this fire season already, they don't want to take any chances. So they are letting mother nature take its course for parts of these fires where the terrain causes problems..

The expected containment date for these fires is sometime in late September or early October. We will continue to update you with more information as it comes in.