World War II soldier returns home 74 years after death - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

World War II soldier returns home 74 years after death

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A World War II soldier who was missing for nearly 74 years is returning home to Tennessee after his remains were recently identified.
    
The Tennessean reports that the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services announced Monday that the remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Turner, of Nashville, will arrive at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday, with a funeral scheduled for next week.
    
The 20-year-old Turner was an aerial engineer and crew member of the "Hell's Fury" B-26 bomber that was part of a massive air raid targeting Schiphol Aerodrome in Amsterdam on Dec. 13, 1943. The bomber was shot down by anti-aircraft artillery. Six bodies were recovered then, while more remains were excavated in 2007.
    
Gov. Bill Haslam has declared Aug. 22 as a day of mourning in Turner's honor.
    
___
    
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man chokes girlfriend and keys car

    Man chokes girlfriend and keys car

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-08-14 19:46:17 GMT

    Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. 

    Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. 

  • Name of young girl hit by car released

    Name of young girl hit by car released

    Monday, August 14 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-08-14 19:54:29 GMT

    Witnesses tell KFBB a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday August 9th. The young girl has been identified as Isabella Stone. 

    Witnesses tell KFBB a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday August 9th. The young girl has been identified as Isabella Stone. 

  • Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Man arrested with a mixed baggie of meth and bath salts

    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:43:37 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

    Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together. 

  • DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-15 02:22:03 GMT

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-08-15 17:16:15 GMT

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      

  • DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-15 02:22:03 GMT

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...