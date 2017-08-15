World War II soldier returns home 74 years after death

Man chokes woman and keys car when he found out she was leaving him. On August 12th, Officer Olson of the Great Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance.
Witnesses tell KFBB a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car Wednesday August 9th. The young girl has been identified as Isabella Stone.
Great Falls, MT - Man found sleeping in bushes had a baggie containing bath salts and methamphetamine mixed together.
The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant." This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...
The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.
