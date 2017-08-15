Man stabs woman while accusing her of cutting off his mother's ear

Great Falls, MT - A Great Falls man was arrested this morning after he stabbed a woman multiple times and chased her while screaming "You cut my mom's ear off."

At approximately 1:50 a.m. this morning, Officer Jacob Smith and other GFPD Officers went to an address on 7th Avenue North West for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they were informed that the victim had moved to a neighbor's house nearby. The victim was described as frantic and bleeding from multiple stab wounds that covered the upper portion of her body. She had wounds to her arms, back, and face.

The victim said that Robert Arellano had stabbed her while she was sitting on the toilet. She said that he came into the bathroom while she was on the toilet and without saying anything, began to stab her for no reason. The victim says that she was able to get away from Arellano and run for help.

Officers had permission to search the property to check if Arellano was still there. While searching the house, they found blood in nearly every room of the house, including a large amount of blood in the bathroom where the victim said the attack occurred. Officers found blood on walls, pillows, blankets, beds, a wooden chair, the floor, a suitcase, the couch, light switches, and the sink.

Officers recovered a small pocketknife from the north bedroom that had blood on it.

Arellano was believed to have left the scene on foot prior to officer's arrival.

The victim was taken to the hospital and there, she gave a more complete statement. She said that Arellano has been living there for a month or so and came to the door, knocking like "a cop at 1:00 a.m. She allowed Arellano and his friend, Nathan Sam, into the home. She then went and sat on the toilet. Arellano came in a short time later and began stabbing her without reason.

She says that she fled the bathroom and he followed her yelling "You cut my mom's ear off." The victim says that she has no idea why he was yelling this. She says that she ran to the bedroom and grabbed her phone to call 911. He continued to chase her and took her phone, before she escaped.

Police believe that some of the blood found in Arellano's bathroom may be his due to injuries obtained during the assault. Based on previous reports, he had a hand injury that required treatment at the ER on July 15th as well.

Officer Smith obtained a search warrant to recover evidence in the places of the house they believed to be occupied by Arellano. The officers began photographing the exterior of the home. While doing this, Detective Mahlum saw a man hiding under the porch/deck. He was identified as Robert Arellano. He had blood on his shoes, his face, and his hands. Officers saw that he had a cut on his hand and had him taken to Benefis for treatment.

His full criminal history is not currently available, but he was recently jailed for ten days for disorderly conduct for being disruptive and flinging blood from a hand injury around the Benefis ER in July. He was also cited in June for disorderly conduct and obstructing because he threatened two people and challenged them to fight.

Robert Manuel Arellano is being charged with Assault With a Weapon and Criminal Destruction Of Or Tampering With A Communication Device (Bodily Injury or Property Damage).

Due to the violent nature of the incident, the State has requested bond be set in the amount of $25,000.