Montana, US: clashes over Confederate monuments following Charlottesville

Members of the American Indian Caucus are calling for the removal of a Confederate monument in Helena at Hill Park. Following the events in Charlottesville, VA Representative Shane Morigeau says it's past due that the Helena City Commission remove the statue, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group listed as Neo-Confederate by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The statue says, "A Longing Tribute to Our Confederate Soldiers" and this isn't the first time its placement has been in the spotlight. In 2015 questions of removing it were raised before the Commission. Eventually, the Lewis & Clark County Heritage Tourism Council suggested that the name should be kept, however, the statute should be contextualized with a sign explaining its connection to the Nazi movement and white nationalism.

The sign has never been placed, a fact Morgeau finds troubling.

He says, "White nationalists, neo-Nazis, alt right, and any other groups that propagate hate, discrimination, violence, and bigotry, have no place in our country," later writing, "We ask that you all recognize the harmful message that this fountain sends to Indians, minorities, and all Montanans of this great state."

As pointed out in the letter, this is the only Confederate monument in the Northwestern United States. Montana was not a state during the Civil War; out of our modern 50 states, only 23 existed during that time.

Multiple senators and representatives signed Morgeau's call to action.

Others, along with Charlottesville's original rally, disagree with removing Confederate statues and monuments.

Some argue that we should keep Confederate monuments from a white nationalist perspective, supporting the ideals of the Confederacy, while others state that the monuments are an important reminder of American history, not a symbol of ideology. The latter group says they don't support White supremacy but value the history.

Across the US, Confederate statues and monuments center around an ethical debate as rallies and counter protests in Charlottesville gather national attention. Starting the events: White Nationalists, the Alt-Right and Nazis took to the streets to protest the removal of a Confederate statue and renaming of a park in Virginia. Some shouted Nazi slogans like "blood and soil," while carrying tiki torches through the night. Counter-protesters showed up in droves and the groups clashed.

Events turned deadly when a man allegedly rammed his vehicle into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring others. Following Heyer’s death, two troopers died in a helicopter crash.

President Donald Trump has addressed Charlottesville three times in press conferences, first condemning both sides before pressure from the left - and some on the right - made him backtrack and focus on the actions of the White Nationalists and Nazis.

In that second press conference on August 14 he called racism "evil" and condemned violence on its behalf.

This elicited a response from White Supremacists and Nazis who were disappointed about the change of message. One White Supremacists web site wrote, "He has sided with a group of people who attack us on sight and attempt to kill us and for that the Alt-Right can no longer support him. What Donald Trump has done today is an unforgivable betrayal of his supporters."

Then on August 15, Trump's statements echoed his first address, distributing blame on both parties once again.

He called those protesting the White Supremacists and Nazis "also very violent,” saying “What about the alt-left that came charging at the, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt?"

Regarding the original gathering to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia, Trump said in the same press conference that he believes not everyone there was a Nazi or White Supremacist.

"This week it's Robert E. Lee," Trump said, "I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder 'is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?' You know, you really do have to ask yourself where it stops."

KKK leader David Duke thanked Trump for his August 15 statements via Twitter. (Since the election Trump has tried distancing himself from Duke).

Trump’s perspective has erupted on social media as well, with many people condemning violence regardless of the cause or side.

Additionally, some have compared Antifa and Black Lives Matter as the liberal counterparts to Nazis and White Nationalists.

Like the discussion over Confederate statues, this argument isn’t new either.

In 2016, a petition on petitions.whitehouse.gov gathered almost 6,000 signatures asking for Trump to declare Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

Additionally, last year, The Southern Poverty Law Center posted about why BLM isn't a hate group despite the killing of five cops by a shooter at a Dallas BLM rally.

This decision came following a review of BLM overall, where the Center explained that these actions came from a small sect of Black Lives Matter and not the movement as a whole.

Today in Charlottesville, BLM and Antifa's are the main groups protesting the gathering of Nazis, White Supremacists and the Alt-Right.

As of August 15, Charlottesville’s death toll is at three with dozens injured.