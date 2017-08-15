Native American lawmakers want Confederate monument removed - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Native American lawmakers want Confederate monument removed

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Credit: Google 2017 Credit: Google 2017

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Native American lawmakers in Montana are calling for the removal of a memorial to Confederate soldiers in the state's capital city.
    
The granite fountain in Helena's Hill Park has been the subject of debate in recent years, as other cities across the country decide the fate of monuments erected to honor the legacy of the Confederacy.
    
Lee Newspapers of Montana reports the request came in a letter signed by eight members of the Native American legislative caucus. It asserts that such monuments have "stood for segregation, secession, and slavery."
    
The request follows weekend violence and a death at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
City officials previously have said they did not plan to remove the memorial, which was donated to the city in 1916 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. They plan to put up an interpretive sign.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-08-15 17:16:15 GMT

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      

  • DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-15 02:22:03 GMT

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...