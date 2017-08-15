Last check on this year's school budget - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Last check on this year's school budget

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Great falls Public Schools are about to start the new  school year in about two weeks.
In preparation the school board is combing over the budget for this year.

Brian Patrick  GFPS Director of Operations, he said this is the last meeting before the budget for the district is set on August 21st. 


He said the trustees have to adopt the budgeted funds for the entire district. And then added they have to work with the budget cuts that already came down in the beginning of the year. Patrick pointed out that Senate Bill 2-61 provided mandatory reductions in revenue. 

"We have about $270,000.00 that the district will need to decide where we make reductions or if you use reserves to fill  that pot of money back up but it wont get passed along to tax payer," said Patrick.


Patrick said most of the changes wont really be affecting students. He added there were some staffing reductions but those mostly wont be seen in the classroom. 

He also said some class sizes will increase at both high schools, but parent's wont be seeing huge changes in how the schools operate.

  • Most Popular

  • University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    University of Montana lecturers given 6-month layoff notices

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 1:16 PM EDT2017-08-15 17:16:15 GMT

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      

    The University of Montana has given about 40 non-tenured lecturers notice that their contracts won't be renewed at the end of the fall semester.      

  • DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    DEQ approves operational permit for Black Butte Copper Mine

    Monday, August 14 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-08-15 02:22:03 GMT

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

    The Department of Environmental Quality has deemed a mining permit "complete and compliant."  This, after years of back and forth as Tintina Resources pushes for the Black Butte Copper Mine, located near the Smith River just outside of White Sulphur Springs. Jerry Zieg, Senior Vice President for Tintina Resources, tells KFBB getting to this point with the DEQ has not only been a long process, it's been incredibly detailed. The department came back at the mini...

  • Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Gallatin County Sheriff Injured After Hitting Deer

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:54:24 GMT
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
    A Gallatin County Sheriff is recovering at the Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a motorcycle crash on August 5th. Sheriff Brian Gootkin hit a deer outside of White Sulphur Springs. He was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital. He suffered several injuries, but none were life-threatening. Luckily, Sheriff Gootkin was wearing all of his protective gear, including a helmet. He is expected to make a full recovery. 

  • Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Funeral Procession Planned For Fallen Firefighter

    Monday, August 7 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-08-07 04:49:26 GMT
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...
    A procession for Vista Grande Hotshot who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire on August 2nd is planned for Monday, August 7th. The procession for Brent Witham will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home. It will proceed west along Broadway before ending at the Aerial Fire Depot. The public is asked to line Broadway between Garden City Funeral Home and the Reserve Street overpass by 8:30 a.m.  The public is asked not to line/park on Broadway west of the overpass f...