Last check on this year's school budget

Great falls Public Schools are about to start the new school year in about two weeks.

In preparation the school board is combing over the budget for this year.

Brian Patrick GFPS Director of Operations, he said this is the last meeting before the budget for the district is set on August 21st.



He said the trustees have to adopt the budgeted funds for the entire district. And then added they have to work with the budget cuts that already came down in the beginning of the year. Patrick pointed out that Senate Bill 2-61 provided mandatory reductions in revenue.

"We have about $270,000.00 that the district will need to decide where we make reductions or if you use reserves to fill that pot of money back up but it wont get passed along to tax payer," said Patrick.



Patrick said most of the changes wont really be affecting students. He added there were some staffing reductions but those mostly wont be seen in the classroom.

He also said some class sizes will increase at both high schools, but parent's wont be seeing huge changes in how the schools operate.