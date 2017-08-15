Senator Tester visits Malmstrom

Senator Jon Tester took a tour through the Treasure State this week. He started in Shelby at the Saint Mary's rehabilitation center, and Tuesday checked in with the folks at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Tester said it is "appropriations seasons." Which means it is time to decide what funding needs to be put where.

Tuesday's visit allowed him to hear directly from leadership about what is needed on base and out in training areas for our airmen.

"It really gives me the opportunity to see first hand, you know why this is a great base why its essential to our nations security and to talk about what we need to go forward. Whether its through the military construction appropriations bill or the defense appropriations bill," said Tester.

Those needs range from new hangers for new helicopters, to updating housing at the operating sites out in the field to meet the 21-st century standards.