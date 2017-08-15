Al Banco Serving Unique Food and Coffee

The taste of pacific north western coffee comes together with traditional Italian style in the new coffee and bistro in downtown Great Falls called Al Banco.

They pride themselves on being a unique coffee and bistro, and try to incorporate local produce and meats into their food menu, and have worked closely with distributors to do so. However, their coffee also is unique to them.

“I want to bring what I have tasted and seen traveling in the pacific northwest, so through Seattle, so through Portland, and then bring my own spin to coffee because it is a subjective art” says Jesse Zuidema.

They also grow their own produce as well and use what is grown on their patio in their menu as well. Everything from spices to an assortment of peppers gets picked and used fresh. Al Banco located at 202 2nd Street South and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.