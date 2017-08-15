Hate groups in Montana number maybe growing



The Southern Poverty Law Center says Montana is home to 7 hate groups.

Out of those 7, 5 of them are classified as chapters of the anti-Muslim group called Acts of America.

Pioneer Little Europe which is a white supremacist group out of Kalispell and The American Freedom Party also a white supremacist group is statewide.

Rachael Carrollrivas of the Montana Human Right Network says, "Montana and our region the pacific northwest has been a target for white supremacist movement for a long time in part of our ruralness and in part of being a very white place in many ways. if there was a group playing attention them in every state they would turn over a rock and find that there is hate activity there as well."

She says if you have any questions about hate groups or activity in your area don't hesitate to call the Montana Human Right Network at 406-442-5506