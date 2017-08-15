Release of Catalyst at Calumet

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. confirmed that Calumet Montana Refining, LLC had a release of catalyst due to an operational event that occurred at approximately 1:46 p.m. They have not said what the cause of the event was, but they say that it has been addressed and the units are operating safely.

No injuries have been reported and Calumet says that the event does not pose a risk to public health or safety. It says Calumet remains committed to engaging in safe, environmentally sound work practices at all of its sites.