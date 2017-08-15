How the solar eclipse could effect wildlife

According to the mothernaturenetwork.com many wild animals have been known to treat a total solar eclipse like an abrupt mid-day night.

For instance, birds have been known to totally disappear thinking it was evening...

During the eclipse crickets and frogs may also jump into a dusk chorus, and mosquitoes may start their evening swarms.

Also nocturnal animals have been known to become totally active during totality but many reactions depend widely by species.