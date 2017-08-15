Busy semester full of new opportunities at GFCMSU

It’s sure to be an exciting year at Great Falls College MSU, as students and staff get ready for a year packed with events, and new course options as well.

The College will be celebrating Homecoming this year, with a community open house taking place on Tuesday, September 26th. The event will last from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in Heritage Hall on campus.

New this year, the College will offer second year education in both industrial tech and welding. Completion of the program means an Associate of Science degree for students.

Also starting this fall, a number of music electives will be available to students. That includes classes like the fundamentals of music creation, music theory, keyboarding skills and college choir.

In addition to all of this, GFCMSU would like to remind potential students of the multiple opportunities to continue their education, without leaving their home. GFCMSU offers several online options for students, with several programs offered completely online, including: associate of arts or science, accounting, health information coding specialist, and health information technology.

To apply for the fall semester, visit GFCMSU’s website. Deadline to complete admissions and get registered is August 23rd at noon. Classes begin August 28th.