From Retirement, to Restaurant Owner

In 2006, Marguerita Huertas wanted to retire to an area where the community was welcoming with beautiful scenery.

"How could you not love Montana?I mean it's just gorgeous,” Huertas said.

After working for United Van Lines for 20 years driving truck across the country and their corporate office, she decided on Townsend.

“The lakes right here the river's right there. If you love the mountains they're right there,” she said.

With a restaurant background, Huertas swooped in on the opportunity to buy a property with a kitchen. She came out of retirement and opened Betsy’s Kitchen.

This November, she’ll be celebrating her tenth anniversary as owner.

"I definitely wanted to have a business and I definitely wanted to be in the food service industry and have my own small restaurant."

Now, Betsy’s is a favorite for the people of Townsend, thanks in part to the east coast flavor.

"We do our homemade lasagnas; we do a lot of our homemade sauces, alfredo sauce meat sauce and meatballs,” she said.

“A lot of our homemade stuff here and it's typical New York style fare, east coast fare."

She hopes to continue helping the community, not with just food, but activities and fundraisers. She doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

When asked where she’d like to be five years from now. She laughingly replied:

“Bust out some walls and have and have another section.”