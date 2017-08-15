Townsend Locals Playing and Working Hard in Off-Road Club

Townsend features several options for outdoor recreation and some locals have fun and give back as members of the Helena-based Capital Trail Vehicle Association.

Townsend native Bill Young rode motorcycles off-road for over 60 years. It took him two years to rebuild this 1965 Volkswagen convertible "Baja Bug" after his wife, Judy, found it wrecked in a friend's yard.

"It's fun like an ATV but it does have heat and windshield wipers. You can about go anywhere you want to with it and maybe some places you shouldn't," said Bill Young.

Has he ever gotten stuck?

"No. I've never been able to stick it," said Bill Young.

The Youngs joined the Capital Trail Vehicle Association about two years ago. The "Baja Bug" is their vehicle of choice for rides with the club.

"That way she can get out and enjoy things too and that's becoming quite important with the older generation. Being able to get out there in the woods," said Bill.

President Doug Abelin says all kinds of people and vehicles go on monthly rides to explore the Treasure State. CTVA also partners with other organizations in maintaining the trail systems on public lands.

"It's Montana. It's beautiful. And we want to keep it that way. That's why we live here," said Doug Abelin.

Bill and Doug actually raced motorcycles against each other years ago.

"So I found out. We finally remembered each other," said Bill.

Now, they share another common interest.

"I just hope all of us, including the people in the club, can keep on doing our thing and enjoy good health and enjoy life," said Bill.

More information about the Capital Trail Vehicle Association is available here.