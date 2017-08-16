Havre Blue Ponies to be Physical Football Team This Season

Havre finished 5-4 last year. However, last season was the first time since 2008 the Blue Ponies missed competing in the Class A state playoffs.

This year, Havre lost eight seniors to include last year’s all-state performers, Issac Warp and Jase Stokes and all-conference guys, Nate Korb, Jared Sienkowski, Chris Gabrielson and Dane Flammond. Second year head coach Ryan Gatch says all of these guys were two-way starters for the team. He also says even though the team has lost some good players, he’s gained some good ones too as the tradition for the program remains the same. Ten seniors return to the program and Coach Gatch is expecting Havre to show up every Friday to compete physically on offense and on defense.

"We’ll try to set the tone with our run game. Try to set the tone with our defense. Be a very physical up front in your face style of football team. That's one of things that we look for,” said head coach Ryan Gatch.

"I think just a lot of formation. Try to get the ball out of my hand and to the play makers as quickly as we possibly can, and let those guys run and let those guys have a chance to make big plays,” said senior quarterback Trey Murphy.

"Well we have had pretty good intensity and we need to keep that up all the way through the season and not just in the beginning of the season and hopefully all the way through fall, late fall,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Ivar Aageson.

Havre opens the season against Hardin on the road on August 25, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.